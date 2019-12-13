Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
To Binh Binh
QClay

Some little food stores on street.

To Binh Binh
QClay
To Binh Binh for QClay
Hire Us
  • Save
Some little food stores on street. cinema4dart lowpoly illustration store japan store japan modeling cinema4d 3d illustration isometric c4d 3d
Some little food stores on street. cinema4dart lowpoly illustration store japan store japan modeling cinema4d 3d illustration isometric c4d 3d
Download color palette
  1. foodstreet-filter.jpg
  2. foodstreet-b&w-filter.jpg

Another practice modeling stores. Feel free to leave some feedback, enjoy!
* This modeling is inspired by some real picture on the internet

QClay
QClay
Have an awesome project? Let’s chat👋
Hire Us

More by QClay

View profile
    • Like