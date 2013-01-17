Michael Sacca

Vehicle Icons for iOS app

Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
Hire Me
  • Save
Vehicle Icons for iOS app icons icon vector transportation minimal vehicle car suv van iphone
Download color palette

Icons for a new release of MyRide iOS Application.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2013
Michael Sacca
Michael Sacca
General Manager @ Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Sacca

View profile
    • Like