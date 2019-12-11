Wisecraft

Passion Fruits - Logo Grid

Passion Fruits - Logo Grid
Yesterday, @Deividas Bielskis suggested me to use logo concept #2 for this brand but with some slight tweaks:

To start, round up the corners to make it more friendly.

Then, using two vivid colors to make it look more juicy 🍊

Lastly, removing the juice drop - less is more and this is enough to convey the message ⚙️

How do you reckon this change, do you think it is better than the previous iteration?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

