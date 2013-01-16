Subscribe form

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
something quick, but I like the minimalistic approach we took:
To reduce clutter, without loosing usability, the placeholder text asks the user to enter an e-mail adress when you hover the form and the input field is still empty.
made at chilli.be