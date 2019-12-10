Dennis Pasyuk

TBS Concept

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Hire Me
  • Save
TBS Concept minimal simple jesus cross shield school bible concept exploration brand identity branding brand logo
TBS Concept minimal simple jesus cross shield school bible concept exploration brand identity branding brand logo
TBS Concept minimal simple jesus cross shield school bible concept exploration brand identity branding brand logo
TBS Concept minimal simple jesus cross shield school bible concept exploration brand identity branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. TBS Concept.png
  2. Frame 1.png
  3. Frame 3.png
  4. Frame 2.png

Hey Dribbble!

Here's another concept from TBS. The mark features a shield, bookmark, and the Cross of Jesus.

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Making clients go "Sheeeeeeshhh" 🍉
Hire Me

More by Dennis Pasyuk

View profile
    • Like