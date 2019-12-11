Dan Lehman

Rocky Mountain Road Flavor Illustration

Rocky Mountain Road Flavor Illustration custom lettering type sunset clouds mountain scene illustration dessert ice cream flavor
  1. Dan-Lehman_Rocky-Mountain-Road-flavor-illustration.jpg
  2. Dan-Lehman_Rocky-Mountain-Road-symbol.jpg
  3. Dan-Lehman_Rocky-Mountain-Road-pattern copy.jpg

Here's another flavor illustration I created for an ongoing packaging project. Click attachments to see additional flavor icon and pattern designs.
Click here to see the illustration applied to packaging!

Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
