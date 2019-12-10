Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RHCP Album Cover

RHCP Album Cover font cover design black and white flat design simple minimal package design graphic design graphics typography typo red hot chili peppers rhcp cd album cover band cover music design illustration
Here is a quick and fun design for my favorite album from RHCP - "Blood Sugar Sex Magik".
Let me know what do you think :)

Rebound of
Redesign Your Favorite Album Cover
By Dribbble
