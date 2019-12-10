Event Mobile App Interactions

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Being sociable is not only fun and joy but also a challenge for your responsibility. Sometimes, it's not that easy to keep everything in mind. Our today's shot features the app solving that problem.
That's a simple mobile application for scheduling, keeping and tracking events. It is aimed at young people as core target audience which determined the bright and trendy visual style as well as catchy custom illustration used as loading animation. Stay tuned to see more!
