Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda icon stormtrooper boba fett child draw movie star wars master design starwars themandalorian cartoon illustration fanart joy smile cute
  1. Baby Yoda Noise3.jpg
  2. Baby Yoda Noise2.jpg
  3. Baby Yoda.jpg
  4. Baby Yoda add.jpg

I absolutely love this series and I hope they'll continue making more of them! Especially I hope they'll expand it to other characters as well and keep this kind of great quality. For this first shot I chose to draw Baby Yoda in a similar style but in a different position, like Carlos Puentes did. I can't wait for more episodes to come and I hope you like it guys. Let me know would you like to see #Mandelorian in the next shot.

Rebound of
Baby Yoda
By Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
