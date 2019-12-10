👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I absolutely love this series and I hope they'll continue making more of them! Especially I hope they'll expand it to other characters as well and keep this kind of great quality. For this first shot I chose to draw Baby Yoda in a similar style but in a different position, like Carlos Puentes did. I can't wait for more episodes to come and I hope you like it guys. Let me know would you like to see #Mandelorian in the next shot.