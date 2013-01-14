Csaba Gyulai

AY69 dual submachine gun - Crysis Warhead

AY69 dual submachine gun - Crysis Warhead 3d character illustration crysis submachine gun weapon fps shooter game
A work of mine from the past :). Dual-SMGs in Psycho's hands. Model and texture. Crysis Warhead game, 2008.

Bigger view: http://floydworx.com/galeria/games/games_009.jpg

Posted on Jan 14, 2013
