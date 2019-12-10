Social Saving App For Kid’s Future

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Parenthood is all about looking ahead. Check out what we’ve done to help parents save money for their kid’s future.
👪 Apps for parents should bring calming and renewing feelings. To achieve that, we picked calm green. Red was used to highlight core interface elements.
💞 All parents want their kids to know that the whole world loves them to the moon and back. With this thought in mind, we’ve decided to let supporters (family & friends) record videos with warm wishes — once kids become adults, they can get not only the money but also tons of encouraging words.
Press L if you like this design and
Share your thoughts!
Created by Ilya Utkin
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook