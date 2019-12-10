Purrweb UX

Social Saving App For Kid’s Future

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Saving App For Kid’s Future payments banking friends future kid deposit savings family product purrweb mobile app ux ui figma design
Download color palette

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Parenthood is all about looking ahead. Check out what we’ve done to help parents save money for their kid’s future.

👪 Apps for parents should bring calming and renewing feelings. To achieve that, we picked calm green. Red was used to highlight core interface elements.

💞 All parents want their kids to know that the whole world loves them to the moon and back. With this thought in mind, we’ve decided to let supporters (family & friends) record videos with warm wishes — once kids become adults, they can get not only the money but also tons of encouraging words.

Press L if you like this design and
Share your thoughts!

Created by Ilya Utkin

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

27fa1719a564f4702202ed835d152bbb
Rebound of
Savings app
By Andrew Tanchuk
Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
We design mindful interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UX

View profile
    • Like