Rocco Marinaccio

Framer X: iOS Notification

Rocco Marinaccio
Rocco Marinaccio
Hey everyone 👋I just launched a fully customizable iOS notification code component to the Framer Store. Adding SMS verification to your onboarding flow? Utilize this during usability testing. Need it for marketing material? Drop it into a mock. Or simply preview how your app’s push notification content will look for users at a glance. Go check it out —bit.ly/2YAv653

Posted on Dec 10, 2019
Rocco Marinaccio
Rocco Marinaccio
Lead Product Designer @ theScore

