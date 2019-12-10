Framer X: iOS Notification

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone 👋I just launched a fully customizable iOS notification code component to the Framer Store. Adding SMS verification to your onboarding flow? Utilize this during usability testing. Need it for marketing material? Drop it into a mock. Or simply preview how your app’s push notification content will look for users at a glance. Go check it out —bit.ly/2YAv653