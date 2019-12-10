Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio

Letter C Logo Mark

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
minimalist logo logomark negative space logo c letter c mark lettermark geometric logo logo designer logo design logo brandmark
A minimalist geometric letter C concept that was born out of a logo exploration for a client! There’s just so many amazing opportunities for animation with this one!

Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

