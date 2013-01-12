Symbol not intuitive.

This little guy "☰" is pretty much everywhere now. Here it comes -"ubiquitous." I know it. You know it. But you know what? My grandma doesn't know it. I don't even think my mom knows it.

The three lines do look like a list... but If It wasn't on twitter and facebook, I doubt it would have caught hold.

I am trying to get some little hints in there. At least for another couple years - I think. I feel like these little arrows, when active and inactive, might be that little hint for this test site. I have the room in my design. We'll see...