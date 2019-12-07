Akdesain

wine online

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
wine online branding akdesain minimal illustration logo logo design logo type creative negative space online store glass bottle winery drink wine online
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like