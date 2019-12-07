Akdesain

shoes

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
shoes logo type negative space akdesain typography creative branding logo design logo design illustration minimal makers tailor shoes logo maker shoes
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like