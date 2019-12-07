Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
K Bell

Mountain Photography Logo

K Bell
K Bell
  • Save
Mountain Photography Logo photography logo photography branding depth gradient camera icon camera logo photographer camera illustrator icon logo vector branding illustration design
Download color palette

A more representative approach to the same look. Going with a more earthy palette.

K Bell
K Bell

More by K Bell

View profile
    • Like