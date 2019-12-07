BackerKit Newsletter Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A redesign for BackerKit's newsletter to match the redesign of the website and improve the conversion rate for features in the top spot by creating a clear Call To Action to pledge now.
From left to right:
- Original design with no clear CTA for the top feature.
- First draft intended to make it feel like a morning newspaper and to have an eye-catching button that encourages readers to check out the top featured project.
- Second draft matches the website redesign's buttons, fonts, colors, and cards.
- Final version made in Mailchimp within its capabilities.