Stéphane Koyama-Meyer

Illustrator vintage

Stéphane Koyama-Meyer
Stéphane Koyama-Meyer
  • Save
Illustrator vintage vintage logo illustrator vector advanced creation magazine
Download color palette

Vector vintage logo created for a tutorial published in the French edition of the Advanced creation magazine - Illustrator Vol.3.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 9, 2013
Stéphane Koyama-Meyer
Stéphane Koyama-Meyer

More by Stéphane Koyama-Meyer

View profile
    • Like