Nicole Pattison

Conceptual Rebranding of Nilla Wafers

Nicole Pattison
Nicole Pattison
  • Save
Conceptual Rebranding of Nilla Wafers studentwork conceptual rebranding two-color tasty
Download color palette

School project for packaging class, having to select an existing product and recreate its branding and a series of packaging.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 9, 2013
Nicole Pattison
Nicole Pattison

More by Nicole Pattison

View profile
    • Like