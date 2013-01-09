Mutsumi Kawazoe

fairy

Mutsumi Kawazoe
Mutsumi Kawazoe
Hire Me
  • Save
fairy illustration
Download color palette

I've drawn this illustration since last month.
Probably I'll complete it by next week.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 9, 2013
Mutsumi Kawazoe
Mutsumi Kawazoe
Welcome to my illustration portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mutsumi Kawazoe

View profile
    • Like