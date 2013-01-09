John Choura

Love pt.2

Love pt.2 process sketching pencil sketchbook help ink
Just a little more of a peek at my process, and hopefully an ample teaser for a forthcoming Help Ink print. I'm honored to be making something for those guys, if you haven't heard of Help Ink, do yo-self a favor and see their goods.

Posted on Jan 9, 2013
