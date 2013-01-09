Jamal Qutub

Fatsuit

Jamal Qutub
Jamal Qutub
  • Save
Fatsuit protection zbrush
Download color palette

An exploration in suit design. Not sure what it's for.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 9, 2013
Jamal Qutub
Jamal Qutub

More by Jamal Qutub

View profile
    • Like