Surprize iPhone App Icon

iphone icon ios surprize
I'm working on redesigning the UI for Surprize, a location-aware gift-giving app I designed last year at Startup Weekend. Decided a simple app icon would be a good place to start.

Posted on Jan 9, 2013
