MarekZeman 2013: About page

Fullsize:

http://marekzeman.cz/dribbble_fullsize/MZ13_Concept_about.jpg

Working on my new portfolio site ...

I have some previous version of 2013 redesign but I really like this one.

If you’re interested check out the other versions here:

http://forrst.com/posts/MZ13_Re_thinked_Remade_AGAIN-HNu