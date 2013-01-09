Rachel Nabors

Evolution in Progress

Working on the cover for another designers.mx playlist (now on Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/user/rachelnabors/playlist/1tx0WzLpQ2yq90GeJicaP1). Can you guess the inspiration(s)?

This is what we call "flatting" in coloring. Color areas are blocked off in chunks to be refined and detailed later (see the eyes on the lady). Often used with cel shading (see the green dude).

Posted on Jan 9, 2013
