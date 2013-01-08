M▲TTHEWC▲RLETON

Wedding logo

Wedding logo wedding logo heart knot stamp
I am working on a mark for a wedding. simplicity being the goal here. Any feedback would be cool. Thanks

I added a new version with some feedback in mind http://drbl.in/gqfR

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
