Trendkite: Responsive Dashboard

Dribbblers,

We're back from holiday break and we're excited to unveil the responsive dashboard we built for Trendkite. After the great feedback on our previous shot, we wanted to show off the entire dashboard along with a few interactions. Best viewed in 2x.

Unfortunately you can't touch it just yet since it's still in development but head to the marketing site to learn more about what Trendkite does. Pretty cool.

Design by the one and only Phi Hoang.