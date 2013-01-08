Trendkite: Responsive Dashboard

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dribbblers,
We're back from holiday break and we're excited to unveil the responsive dashboard we built for Trendkite. After the great feedback on our previous shot, we wanted to show off the entire dashboard along with a few interactions. Best viewed in 2x.
Unfortunately you can't touch it just yet since it's still in development but head to the marketing site to learn more about what Trendkite does. Pretty cool.
Design by the one and only Phi Hoang.