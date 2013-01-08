handsome

Trendkite: Responsive Dashboard

responsive web web app admin app application dashboard ui ux interface interface design user interface graph chart graphs charts social social app ipad tablet trends analytics
Dribbblers,

We're back from holiday break and we're excited to unveil the responsive dashboard we built for Trendkite. After the great feedback on our previous shot, we wanted to show off the entire dashboard along with a few interactions. Best viewed in 2x.

Unfortunately you can't touch it just yet since it's still in development but head to the marketing site to learn more about what Trendkite does. Pretty cool.

Design by the one and only Phi Hoang.

