Jeremy P. Beasley

Share the Love

Jeremy P. Beasley
Jeremy P. Beasley
  • Save
Share the Love sketch type
Download color palette

Got a crazy turnaround ask today from a client. Working on some type for Valentine's Day. I have no clue what I'm doing so any critique would be appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Jeremy P. Beasley
Jeremy P. Beasley

More by Jeremy P. Beasley

View profile
    • Like