Derrick C. Lee

Monogram 1

Derrick C. Lee
Derrick C. Lee
  • Save
Monogram 1 monogram letters
Download color palette

A killed monogram for a client's wedding invite. Still harping on what could have been :(

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Derrick C. Lee
Derrick C. Lee

More by Derrick C. Lee

View profile
    • Like