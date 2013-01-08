Jenn Bower

Alligator

Alligator wip alligator illustration retro midcentury modern
So...I am trying to teach myself CS6. A big leap from the Elements 8 version I've been using for years. Still trying to get my brushes to cooperate, but, here is a little party animal I've been working on.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
