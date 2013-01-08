Zilligen Design Studio

Then & Now

Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
  • Save
Then & Now progression thenandnow sports logo
Download color palette

Thought this could be a fun rebound thing, here. I've decided to show how design can change due to time and developing skills. Two rhino logos, same project, three years apart.

Let's see some others!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
An agile sports branding design boutique.

More by Zilligen Design Studio

View profile
    • Like