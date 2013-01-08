Michael Shillingburg

Anchor Pattern

Just a fun little pattern I whipped up. I might use it on a site soon.
A cute iphone wallpaper version can be found here: http://cl.ly/image/3I1J1Z0K0Q3r

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
