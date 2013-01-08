Pedro Veneziano

First character! [GIF]

Pedro Veneziano
Pedro Veneziano
  • Save
First character! [GIF] 3d modelling character gif animation
Download color palette

First character! First poly-modeling! Yey!
From now on I'm intended to focus a lot more in animation.
Sketched, modelled, (basic) rigged and animated just for practice.
Now I'm thinking of a name. At first it was Mr. Nugget, but I'm not sure...
Maybe a nice hat and it will be lookin' faaancy!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Pedro Veneziano
Pedro Veneziano

More by Pedro Veneziano

View profile
    • Like