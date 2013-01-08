Phelipe Mestre Peres

Thanks for the Invite

Phelipe Mestre Peres
Phelipe Mestre Peres
  • Save
Thanks for the Invite debut lamp basketball thankyou mestremind invite designzillas forefathers
Download color palette

Thank you Designzillas & @Forefathers™ for the invite!
(Lamp created in Illustrator CS5, message me or email me if you would like me to send you the .ai file.) Shot available @2x

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Phelipe Mestre Peres
Phelipe Mestre Peres

More by Phelipe Mestre Peres

View profile
    • Like