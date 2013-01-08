Angelo Wellens

Free Adobe Icon Set

Free Adobe Icon Set
To replace the ugly cs6 ones

Set include:
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- InDesign
- Flash
- After Effects
- Fireworks
- Dreamweaver
- Audition
- Encore
- Prelude
- Premiere
- SpeedGrade

*Update: made them a bit smaller and added some grain to the backgrounds.

Grab them here: ---> Download Adobe Icon Set

You can install using Candybar

Belgium waffle lover, currently living in Berlin.
