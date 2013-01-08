Mike K

Responsive Sketch/Wireframe

wireframe sketch responsive dotpad ux ui web pencil
Hi all,

Here is my debut piece: A wireframe for a responsive re-design that I'm working on. Cheers!

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
