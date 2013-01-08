Kristen Drozdowski

Blog Layout

Kristen Drozdowski
Kristen Drozdowski
  • Save
Blog Layout nbd logo layout web chevron design fonts clean simple
Download color palette

I am by no means a web designer, but I obsess meticulously over the few websites layouts that I have modified for my various outlets. I am proud to say I am finally happy with my blog layout after one year.. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Kristen Drozdowski
Kristen Drozdowski

More by Kristen Drozdowski

View profile
    • Like