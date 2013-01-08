Randall Lynton

More Raining Stamps

animation holiday christmas city cityscape night post skyscrapers stamps
Snapshot #2 from a recent animation featuring stamps falling downward (like snow) through an urban cityscape.

Rebound of
Raining Stamps
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Website designer, animator and creator of one human being.
