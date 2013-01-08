Kristen Drozdowski

Color Overprinting Blog Graphic

color theory overprinting screen printing techniques
Part of a blog graphic for a tutorial post I made about predicting color over printing with screen printing! Check it out here: http://warpaintstudio.com/how-to-predict-color-overprinting/

