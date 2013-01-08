Dominique Eugster

Robots 13

Dominique Eugster
Dominique Eugster
  • Save
Robots 13 robot poster 3d cinema 4d football michigan
Download color palette

The final result of the first marked 3D-Task at school, quite happy :)

07a2c5c5528c011166dc0f71c9cccc81
Rebound of
Robofan
By Dominique Eugster
View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Dominique Eugster
Dominique Eugster

More by Dominique Eugster

View profile
    • Like