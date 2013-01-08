Steve Courtney

Food, Glorious Food

Steve Courtney
Steve Courtney
  • Save
Food, Glorious Food vector polygon illustration animation
Download color palette

Here's a final thing for that thing I've been working on. These shots have all been for a short animated exhibit at the Pacific Science Center. You can see the full animation and read a little more about the project here: http://www.stevecourtney.com/blog/2013/1/7/the-influence-decoder

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Steve Courtney
Steve Courtney

More by Steve Courtney

View profile
    • Like