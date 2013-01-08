New Portfolio Launch

I finally got my new portfolio coded up and launched tonight.

You can check it out here - http://alan-horne.com/

I also wrote a little blog post on the launch and what's coming to the website - http://alan-horne.com/welcome-to-the-new-portfolio/

I'm available for freelance work at the minute, so if anyone does need any work done, feel free to contact me through the website or on Twitter.