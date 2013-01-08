Alan Horne

New Portfolio Launch

I finally got my new portfolio coded up and launched tonight.

You can check it out here - http://alan-horne.com/

I also wrote a little blog post on the launch and what's coming to the website - http://alan-horne.com/welcome-to-the-new-portfolio/

I'm available for freelance work at the minute, so if anyone does need any work done, feel free to contact me through the website or on Twitter.

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
