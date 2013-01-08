Scott Ulliman

Low Poly Mountain

Low Poly Mountain 3d c4d cg cinema design low poly photoshop space mountain ocean water sea tags light texture moon stars
Second low poly scene. Once again done in c4d and photoshop. Also took roughly 2 to 3 hours. Having fun with this style! No doubt more to come. Full image found here! http://sulliman.files.wordpress.com/2013/01/low_poly_mountain_web.jpg?w=1400&h=

