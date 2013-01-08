Kelly Chilton

Plattsburgh NY

Plattsburgh NY
My hometown is in upstate NY too! When I say upstate, I mean the last city till you hit the Canadian border. This is a cool section of downtown.

Rebound of
The Old House On Ridge Road...
By Nick Slater
Jan 8, 2013
