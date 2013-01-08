Kenny Meek

2013/MMXIII

What do I hope to achieve in 2013? LOADS OF THINGS!

My main goal this year is to have a fully operating design studio. It'll be difficult and time consuming but with help form a few friends, great clients and a few collaborations here and there then I think it's something that can be achieved... At least I hope it can!

Heres hoping for new horizons and higher goals.

All the best for 2013!

Rebound of
What do you hope to achieve in 2013?
By Iain
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
