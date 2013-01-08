Stilistica. Branding agency

LogoTree 2013

Stilistica. Branding agency
Stilistica. Branding agency
  • Save
LogoTree 2013 logo bullfinch tree
Download color palette

A logo for a small project - LogoTree 2013.
Trends in the small sample collection of logos in an image of trees) Just for fun;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Stilistica. Branding agency
Stilistica. Branding agency

More by Stilistica. Branding agency

View profile
    • Like