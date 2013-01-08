VLAD Stankovic

CEPHALOPODOPTERA tab I

CEPHALOPODOPTERA tab I cephalopodoptera gif creatures insects cephalopods
Animated ''natural history'' illustrations

Check the full series here http://www.behance.net/gallery/CEPHALOPODOPTERA/4821555

Posted on Jan 8, 2013
