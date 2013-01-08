Yannick Lung

Freecns Version 1.2

On December 20, Freecns turned one year. With the birthday I promised version 1.2 which comes along with @2x support of all .png files. Another feature is a .pdf support.
So here it is. . I hope you enjoy it!
