Carlos Colón

Case Study

Carlos Colón
Carlos Colón
  • Save
Case Study home page tablet blue web webpage design grey buttons
Download color palette

I haven't posted anything in while. So here you go. New home page banner for a new customer case study. I recreated the Lenovo tablet in PS for this.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 8, 2013
Carlos Colón
Carlos Colón

More by Carlos Colón

View profile
    • Like